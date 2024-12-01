Tempers Flare As NC State Plants Flag at Midfield After Win vs. North Carolina
Can you tell it's rivalry week in college football?
Just a few hours after mayhem broke out on the field after Michigan's 13–10 win over Ohio State at Ohio Stadium, another fight broke out 500 miles away at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
It had the same origins as the fight between the Wolverines and Buckeyes, too. Shortly after the final whistle blew in NC State's 35–30 win over North Carolina, a Wolfpack player tried to plant a red-and-black flag at midfield.
A swarm of Carolina blue quickly reported to the scene. Pushing, shoving and other extracurricular activities ensued. Eventually, Tar Heels wide receiver Tylee Craft grabbed the flag, ran over to the sideline and attempted to chuck it into the stands. That only escalated things further.
That wasn't the way North Carolina planned to celebrate coach Mack Brown's final game with the program.
Brown, who was fired earlier this week, led the Tar Heels to a 6-6 overall record this season and 3-5 in the ACC. He won't coach in North Carolina's bowl game in order to clear decks for the program's next head coach.
NC State, meanwhile, wins its fourth straight game in the North Carolina in-state rivalry. The Wolfpack are now bowl eligible as well, finishing the year an identical 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC.