Here's Where Bill Belichick's Contract Ranks Among College Head Coaches

Bill Belichick is being paid like one of college football's top coaches.

Belichick will be UNC's next coach
Belichick will be UNC's next coach / Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The University of North Carolina is finalizing a contract to make Bill Belichick the program's next head coach, sources told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, Albert Breer and Bryan Fisher. The news was first reported by Inside Carolina and later by ESPN.

After just about one year removed from coaching the New England Patriots, the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach will now lead a college football program for the first time in his career, at the same place where his dad was an assistant in the 1950s.

While Belichick has never coached college football, he is being paid like he's one of the sport's top coaches already. His professional pedigree certainly won out in North Carolina's search to replace Mack Brown, and they're paying him handsomely for it, to the tune of a three-year, $30 million contract according to Brendan Marks and Ralph Russo of The Athletic.

According to USA Today data compiled this past October, Belichick's annual salary of $10 million per year is tied for sixth in the FBS with Florida State's Mike Norvell and Alabama's Kalen DeBoer. Belichick is also tied for second in the ACC with Norvell (Dabo Swinney is first in the conference and second in the FBS with his $11.1 million salary).

Everyone, of course, is chasing two-time national champion Kirby Smart at Georgia, who earns over $13.2 million per year.

Here's the top-10 according to USA Today, who has data on 125 salaries:

Coach

School

Salary

Conference

Kirby Smart

Georgia

$13,282,580

SEC

Dabo Swinney

Clemson

$11,132,775

ACC

Steve Sarkisian

Texas

$10,600,000

SEC

Lincoln Riley

USC

$10,043,418

Big Ten

Ryan Day

Ohio State

$10,021,250

Big Ten

Bill Belichick

UNC

$10,000,000

ACC

Mike Norvell

Florida State

$10,000,000

ACC

Kalen DeBoer

Alabama

$10,000,000

SEC

Brian Kelly

LSU

$9,975,000

SEC

Mark Stoops

Kentucky

$9,013,600

SEC

Time will tell whether or not this is a wise investment for Carolina, but it is certainly a risk they're willing to take on the 72-year-old Belichick.

