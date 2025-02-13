Bill Belichick Extends Offer to Former Patriots RB's Son to Play at North Carolina
Bill Belichick is trying his hardest to get the band back together in Chapel Hill.
After hiring both of his sons, Michael Lombardi, and former linebacker Jamie Collins to his North Carolina staff, the 72-year-old has now extended an offer to a former Patriots running back's son to play for the Tar Heels.
"Blessed to receive my 2nd D1 offer from North Carolina!!" LeGarrette Blount Jr. wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. He's a Class of 2028 defensive back and wide receiver.
Blount Jr. is, of course, the son of LeGarrette Blount—who played for New England in 2013 and again from '14 to '16.
"LFG LB!!!!!" the elder Blount reacted in a quote post. "A dawg if I ever seen one!!! Such a humble and respectful kid that does nothing but WORK!! I’m so proud of you and happy for you son! You deserve everything coming your way and more king! I love you so so much my guy!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!"
In just over three seasons in Foxborough, Blount ran for over 3,300 yards, broke the Patriots record for most rushing touchdowns in a regular season with 18, and won two Super Bowls.
We'll see if Belichick can work the same football magic with his son.