Bill Belichick Adds Second Son, Brian, to North Carolina Coaching Staff
Not one, not two, but three Belichicks will be coaching in Chapel Hill next season.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports, Bill Belichick is hiring his youngest son, Brian, to his North Carolina coaching staff.
Brian will join his older brother Steve—who was hired as the Tar Heels' defensive coordinator in late December—on an already loaded UNC coaching staff that Bill described as having "a strong presence of NFL people."
The youngest Belichick joined his father's staff at the New England Patriots in 2016 as a scouting assistant before moving to the coaching ranks in '17. He served as a coaching assistant from '17 to '19 and as the team's safeties coach from 2020 to '24. After the team parted ways with his father last January, Belichick remained on the Patriots' staff under Jerod Mayo. It was reported last week, however, that he would not return under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
It was also announced this week that former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins will be joining the UNC staff as a defensive assistant.
North Carolina opens up their first season under all three Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs at UNC's Kenan Stadium on Monday, Sept. 1.