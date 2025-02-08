Bill Belichick Tabs Former Patriots Linebacker as Defensive Assistant at North Carolina
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick told reporters at his introductory press conference that his staff would have a "strong presence of NFL people."
After already hiring Freddie Kitchens and Mike Priefer, the 72-year-old continued said trend of Friday.
In an interview with TMZ Sports, former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins revealed he's joining Belichick's staff as a defensive assistant.
"I'm trying to step into another lane that I think I'll be great at, and that's coaching," he said. "Blessed for the opportunity... I'm grateful man. Shocked, but I'm grateful and ready."
"When he got the job, I was like, it would be perfect..." Collins explained when asked how the opportunity came about. "I reached out. I just reached out and I told him, 'Hey, I'm here. I would love to be on staff if you need anything.’ ...I just reached out to him, and he gave me the opportunity and here I am."
Collins was drafted by Belichick's Patriots in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft and played for 10 seasons in the league. The now-35-year-old had three separate stints in Foxborough (2013 to '16, '19, '21 to '22) and won Super Bowl XLIX with the club. Collins was a Second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler for New England in 2015.
He'll now assist his former coach in Steve Belichick—Bill's oldest son—on the defensive side of the ball for the Tar Heels.
North Carolina opens up their first season under Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs at UNC's Kenan Stadium on Monday, September 1. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST and air on ESPN.