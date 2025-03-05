SI

UNC Football Shares Clip of Bill Belichick's First Practice As Head Coach

The Tar Heels began spring practices this week in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Mike Kadlick

Belichick is entering his first season as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Belichick is entering his first season as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. / Screenshot via @UNCFootball on X.
Although the North Carolina Tar Heels football program will no longer be the subject of HBO's Hard Knocks this spring, that doesn't mean we won't be getting some sort of a look at Bill Belichick's inaugural season as head coach in Chapel Hill.

Following UNC's first spring football practice on Tuesday, the @UNCFootball account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a peek at the session on Wednesday morning:

Belichick made four brief appearances in the 34-second video:

I guess that's better than nothing...

The Tar Heels officially announced their 2025 coaching staff this week, and will now take the next six months to gear up for their first season with Belichick at the helm. North Carolina opens up against the TCU Horned Frogs at Chapel Hill's Kenan Stadium on Monday, Sept. 1. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

