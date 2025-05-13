SI

Bill Belichick Clarifies Jordon Hudson's Role With UNC Football Program

Ryan Phillips

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bill Belichick is attempting to do damage control after a series of stories concerning his girlfriend's involvement with North Carolina's football program.

On Tuesday's edition of SportsCenter, Belichick claimed Jordon Hudson doesn't have any role with North Carolina football.

"It's off to the side, a personal relationship," Belichick said. "She doesn't have anything to do with UNC football. I'm excited to be back in the coaches meetings and getting ready for June, then August when we get to training camp."

North Carolina hired a prominent public relations expert to help Belichick after the fallout from a bizarre interview with CBS two weeks ago.

Belichick was hired as the head coach of the Tar Heels on December 11, 2024, and is entering his first season on the job. Despite the shocking development of a six-time Super Bowl champion coach taking a college job, the public has been far more interested in the 73-year-old's relationship with the 24-year-old Hudson.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Football