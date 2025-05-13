Bill Belichick Clarifies Jordon Hudson's Role With UNC Football Program
Bill Belichick is attempting to do damage control after a series of stories concerning his girlfriend's involvement with North Carolina's football program.
On Tuesday's edition of SportsCenter, Belichick claimed Jordon Hudson doesn't have any role with North Carolina football.
"It's off to the side, a personal relationship," Belichick said. "She doesn't have anything to do with UNC football. I'm excited to be back in the coaches meetings and getting ready for June, then August when we get to training camp."
North Carolina hired a prominent public relations expert to help Belichick after the fallout from a bizarre interview with CBS two weeks ago.
Belichick was hired as the head coach of the Tar Heels on December 11, 2024, and is entering his first season on the job. Despite the shocking development of a six-time Super Bowl champion coach taking a college job, the public has been far more interested in the 73-year-old's relationship with the 24-year-old Hudson.