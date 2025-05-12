UNC Hiring Former Bears PR Chief to Help Bill Belichick Amid Jordon Hudson Intrigue
Bill Belichick is going to get some professional public relations help. The University of North Carolina is close to officially hiring former Chicago Bears PR chief Brandon Faber to help the school's new football coach in the wake of everything that has happened while Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson has been acting as his personal PR team and "creative muse."
Pro Football Talk first reported the news on Friday. Now SI's Albert Breer has some more details and insights about what's going on at Chapel Hill:
Faber is being hired by UNC, rather than Belichick himself. His title is to be determined, but his role will be the de facto head of football communications. Two, Faber will be in attendance for the ACC coaches meetings which kick off today in Amelia Island, Fla.—which is a pretty good sign that he’s at the dotting-i’s and crossing-t’s portion of the hiring process.
According to Breer, North Carolina doing the actual hiring indicates that the Belichick and North Carolina are working together to turn things around. And Belichick hears what's being said about the situation.
And I have heard that he’s aware of what’s being said, and how he’s being perceived and that, at this point, he’s far from having it all figured out.
We’ll see whether he gets to the point, anytime soon, where he’s gotten these things in a better place than he has over the past few weeks. His ability to will certainly affect how Carolina plays in 2025—and also any shot he has at returning to the NFL down the line.
It will be interesting to see if Hudson, who was second runner up in the Miss Maine competition over the weekend, now takes a step back after being heavily involved with the Carolina football program over the early days of the Bill Belichick era.