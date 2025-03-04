SI

Bill Belichick's North Carolina Football Program Won't Be on 'Hard Knocks' After All

NFL Films was in talks to cover a college program for the first time.

Mike McDaniel

HBO's 'Hard Knocks' was aiming to cover a college program for the first time.
HBO's 'Hard Knocks' was aiming to cover a college program for the first time. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL Films will not cover the University of North Carolina football program with the hit HBO show Hard Knocks, after talks between the program and NFL Films fell through, according to a report from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

"NFL Films had discussions with Coach Belichick and UNC about appearing on Hard Knocks this offseason, but couldn't reach an agreement," a spokesperson told Jones.

Reports emerged a week ago that NFL Films and the North Carolina football program were in serious talks about having the Tar Heels featured on Hard Knocks, which would be the first time that a college program was covered in the history of the show.

With legendary coach Bill Belichick leading a college program for the first time, it seemed like a natural fit for this to be the first college team featured in the show's history. However, even though a deal appeared to be close, it never got to the finish line.

UNC begins spring practice this week for the first time in the Belichick era.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football