Bill Belichick's North Carolina Football Program Won't Be on 'Hard Knocks' After All
NFL Films will not cover the University of North Carolina football program with the hit HBO show Hard Knocks, after talks between the program and NFL Films fell through, according to a report from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
"NFL Films had discussions with Coach Belichick and UNC about appearing on Hard Knocks this offseason, but couldn't reach an agreement," a spokesperson told Jones.
Reports emerged a week ago that NFL Films and the North Carolina football program were in serious talks about having the Tar Heels featured on Hard Knocks, which would be the first time that a college program was covered in the history of the show.
With legendary coach Bill Belichick leading a college program for the first time, it seemed like a natural fit for this to be the first college team featured in the show's history. However, even though a deal appeared to be close, it never got to the finish line.
UNC begins spring practice this week for the first time in the Belichick era.