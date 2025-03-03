Bill Belichick's Full North Carolina Coaching Staff Features Some Familiar Faces
If you thought North Carolina coach Bill Belichick planned to start over with a new-blood staff at his first career college gig, you would be sorely mistaken.
The Tar Heels' coaching staff for 2025—formally unveiled by the program Monday—is littered from top to bottom with Belichick family members, his former assistant coaches and former players.
The headliners are defensive backs and safeties coach Brian Belichick and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Steve Belichick, the coach's two sons from his 30-year marriage to Debby Clarke. Brian spent the last five years as the New England Patriots' safeties coach, while Steve worked as Washington's defensive coordinator in 2024.
Other highlights include inside linebackers coach Jamie Collins, a Pro Bowler under Belichick with the Patriots in 2015, defensive line coach Bob Diaco, who coached Connecticut from 2014 to '16, and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who coached the Cleveland Browns in 2019.
Additional Belichick additions include former IMG Academy coach Billy Miller, ex-UAB coach Garrick McGee, and veteran NFL special teams coach Mike Priefer.
North Carolina is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 1 against TCU.