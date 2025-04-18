Bill Belichick, North Carolina Add Young QB via Transfer Portal to Compete for Starting Job
Bill Belichick and the UNC Tar Heels are set to reload at the quarterback position after losing Ryan Browne to the NCAA transfer portal this week.
As he announced on social media, former South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez has committed to North Carolina.
ESPN's Eli Lederman, who also reported the news, revealed that Belichick and the Tar Heels have been "on the prowl" looking for a starting quarterback this spring. "They've got one now in Lopez," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "One of the G5's most productive dual-threat passers in 2024."
Lopez started 12 games for the South Alabama Jaguars over the last two seasons, posting a 6–6 record while throwing for 3,034 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 619 yards and an additional nine touchdowns.
He'll now compete to start for the Tar Heels, who also have signal caller Max Johnson and Bryce Baker on the roster.