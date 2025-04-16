North Carolina QB Enters Transfer Portal Four Months After Transferring to UNC
Just months after transferring to North Carolina, quarterback Ryan Browne has re-entered the transfer portal, Hayes Fawcett of On3 reports.
Browne spent the first two seasons of his college career at Purdue, where he played in a total of nine games. He made eight appearances for the Boilermakers in 2024, completing 43 of 76 pass attempts for 532 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Browne has three years of eligibility remaining. He was one of the first players to transfer to UNC following the hire of Bill Belichick as the program's next head coach. Despite that, less than four months after making the move to Chapel Hill, Browne is set to depart the program via the spring transfer portal.
The Tar Heels were one of a handful of teams linked to former Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava, who entered the spring transfer portal and committed to UCLA following a reported dispute regarding NIL. North Carolina ultimately deemed Iamaleava's asking price to be too high for their liking, resulting in the school ending its pursuit of the transfer quarterback. Despite that, UNC has been linked to another transfer quarterback, South Alabama's Gio Lopez.
With Browne set to depart the program, Max Johnson and Bryce Baker are the only remaining quarterbacks on the North Carolina roster.