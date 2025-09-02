SI

Bill Belichick’s Balloon-Filled Press Conference Room After UNC Loss Roasted by Fans

The room didn't exactly fit the mood.

Kristen Wong

There were lots of balloons decorating Bill Belichick's press conference room after UNC's blowout loss to TCU on Monday.
The Bill Belichick era at UNC got off to one of the worst starts imaginable as the six-time Super Bowl winning coach and the Tar Heels got blown out by TCU in their season-opener on Monday night.

North Carolina brought all the fanfare—and the fans, with the likes of Michael Jordan and Mia Hamm in attendance—but apparently didn't bring their A-game, and the Horned Frogs ended up crushing them 48-14 in an embarrassing home loss.

One would think that the press conference following such a beating would be somber. It was, after all, the most points a Belichick team has ever given up, and in the newly anointed UNC coach's highly publicized season-opener to boot.

But college football reporters were in for a treat when they walked into the presser, as they were immediately greeted by a wall of blue and white balloons. It's unclear whether the school expected a win and forgot to take down the balloons, or left them up there to create a cheerier atmosphere.

Fans had lots of jokes about the tacky set-up:

Better luck next time, Bill.

