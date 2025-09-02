Bill Belichick’s Balloon-Filled Press Conference Room After UNC Loss Roasted by Fans
The Bill Belichick era at UNC got off to one of the worst starts imaginable as the six-time Super Bowl winning coach and the Tar Heels got blown out by TCU in their season-opener on Monday night.
North Carolina brought all the fanfare—and the fans, with the likes of Michael Jordan and Mia Hamm in attendance—but apparently didn't bring their A-game, and the Horned Frogs ended up crushing them 48-14 in an embarrassing home loss.
One would think that the press conference following such a beating would be somber. It was, after all, the most points a Belichick team has ever given up, and in the newly anointed UNC coach's highly publicized season-opener to boot.
But college football reporters were in for a treat when they walked into the presser, as they were immediately greeted by a wall of blue and white balloons. It's unclear whether the school expected a win and forgot to take down the balloons, or left them up there to create a cheerier atmosphere.
Fans had lots of jokes about the tacky set-up:
Better luck next time, Bill.