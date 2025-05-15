Bill Belichick’s Book Lands on Best Sellers List After Relationship Drama
Bill Belichick may not reach No. 1 at all in 2025. The former New England Patriots coach took over a North Carolina Tar Heels program that went 6-7 last season and has now seen his book, "The Art of Winning," debut at No. 5 on the New York Times Best Sellers list this week, despite the incredible amount of attention his recent media tour has garnered.
Belichick, who spent many years in New England bristling at the media, did his best to promote the book with interviews like the one that went viral because of his girlfriend Jordon Hudson. Somehow this didn't result in book sales as Belichick was just the third best-selling Advice, How-to and Miscellaneous book of the week behind "The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook" and "We Can Do Hard Things."
The top book in the category was "The Let Them Theory" which was published in December. Belichick's book also finished behind James Clear's "Atomic Habits" which was originally published in October 2018.
The Tar Heels kick off their season at home against TCU in September. Will Belichick be there? Will his book still be on the Best Sellers list? We'll just have to wait to see.