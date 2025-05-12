Pablo Torre Wonders if Bill Belichick Will Ever Coach a Game for UNC
Pablo Torre continues to report that there are issues between Bill Belichick and the University of North Carolina because of the coach's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. On Monday morning Torre appeared on The Domonique Foxworth Show and cast some serious doubt on whether or not Belichick would even actually coach a game for the Tar Heels.
Torre's latest comments come days after news broke that North Carolina was hiring former Bears PR chief Brandon Faber to be the "de facto head of football communications" according to SI's Albert Breer. This has seemed like a role that Hudson had seemed to be working her way into in the early days of Belichick's tenure at the school.
Foxworth asked if things were so contentious that Belichick doesn't make it to Week 1 of the college football season. Torre believes that's now a real possibility because of what will happen in June.
"I think there's a chance, an absolutely real chance, that he doesn't," Torre told Foxworth. "And the reason I say that is because even before the Jordon Hudson thing became as public. Even before it went from messy backstage to now obviously messy everywhere, the date that matters the most is June 1st. So when this contract was reported, Domonique, when the terms of Belichick's Carolina contract that made him the highest paid public employee in the state were announced, everybody who follows contractual language pointed out that on June 1st the buyout of Bill Belichick goes from $10 million to $1 million if Bill wanted the escape hatch. Right? So if he wanted out, suddenly it was very interesting that the ammount got ten-times less after June 1st."
Torre went on to posit that neither Belichick nor North Carolina is getting what they expected from this marriage.
"And so the question that everybody is asking is are things so dysfunctional behind the scenes when it comes to the power struggle," Torre continued. "When it comes to what they are telling Bill to do. Don't have Jordon around anymore. Stop behaving in the way that you have. Basically telling him for the first time really, right, that you're an employee and not the boss of this building in the way that he may have been assuming he would be. Then there is the ability for him to get out of it. And that is before you even consider the fact that stuff is so crazy when it comes to how his family feels, how people around the school, that there is this larger, hey, so coach met this woman when she was 19-years old on an airplane and now she's kind of running his public image as his girlfriend? Is this something that's sustainable? Is that fireable? What does he have to do to get fired? These are all active questions."
So Belichick and North Carolina will definitely remain together until June 1st. Whatever happens after that, well, we'll just have to wait and see.
Torre previously reported that Hudson had been banned from the UNC football facilities. When North Carolina denied that report, Torre did not hesitate to double-down on his reporting.