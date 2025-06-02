Bill Simmons Takes Shot at Pablo Torre’s Bill Belichick Coverage During Movie Podcast
Bill Simmons appears to be on Bill Belichick's side in the recent media cycle about the former New England Patriots coach and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson. During the most recent episode of The Ringer's Rewatchables podcast, Simmons took a shot at Pablo Torre for his recent "media tour" to promote his reporting on Pable Torre Finds Out.
Late in the podcast while talking about nitpicks he and co-hosts Chris Ryan and Van Lathan had with the movie Heaven Can Wait, Simmons brought up Torre's coverage of the Belichick-Hudson fiasco by saying he was "pretending" to be a journalist.
"Pablo Torre would have done a long podcast about Leo Farnsworth trying to practice with the team and then done a media tour about it afterwards," Simmons said.
Ryan immediately covered his face and began rubbing his eyes while Lathan laughed, reached out to put his hand on Ryan's arm and said, "This f---ing guy, bro."
"I've never seen anybody dine on a stupider story for a week and a half while pretending you're a journalist," Simmons continued. "What the f--- was that? Seriously. Bill Belichick's dating a girl. Ohh! Let me do nine shows about it. Settle the f--- down."
Lathan and Ryan stuck up for Torre's story with Lathan pointing out it was "a story that everybody was talking about." Ryan also wondered whether Simmons would have been more interested in the story if it had been about Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.
Simmons brought up Torre again a few minutes later while introducing a category about who you could add to the movie to make it better.