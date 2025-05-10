SI

Journalist That Reported Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Ban Doubles Down After UNC Denial

Pablo Torre is standing by his reporting after UNC denied it.

Josh Wilson

Hudson was reportedly banned from the football facilities at UNC, a report that UNC swiftly denied. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Friday, Pablo Torre, host of Pablo Torre Finds Out, reported on his podcast that Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was banned by UNC football facilities by the "higher-ups" in the athletic department. The program heartily denied the report hours later.

Shortly after, Torre responded to the schools refute saying he, "[stands] by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program." He also appeared on the Dan Patrick Show Friday, emphatic in the report's accuracy.

"I can tell you that everybody who has dealt with Jordon Hudson, and one person said, quote 'She is the worst person I've ever dealt with on earth, and I have dealt with actual sociopaths.' I'm not saying that that is everybody, I'm just saying, Dan, that this story is extreme."

Hudson and Belichick's relationship has been the source of much attention since it became public, but increasingly so in the last two weeks. An interview with CBS gained sizable attention after the network revealed uncut footage of Hudson attempting to avoid certain discussions from being part of the interview. Belichick sided strongly with Hudson, and CBS strongly refuted his statement.

Belichick was hired to be the coach of the UNC football program in December.

