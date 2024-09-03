Boston College QB Had Perfect Quip About School After Big Win Over Florida State
After Boston College’s 28-13 upset over No. 10 Florida State on Monday night, Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos didn’t troll the Noles in his postgame celebration or kick them while they were down.
Instead, Castellanos stressed the importance of a college education.
Castellanos, currently in his junior year studying psychology at Boston College, joined a postgame interview and was asked what the rest of his week looks like following the big win.
“I go to Boston College, so we got class tomorrow,” Castellanos said. “We get back, I gotta go to class tomorrow in the afternoon. But treatments are going to be available, massages, stuff like that, just recovering, get in the weight room… We have a really good treatment and training staff and weight room staff, and we do a lot of good recovery for our bodies, so I’ll be fine. But I gotta go to class tomorrow.”
Castellanos went 10-for-16 for 106 yards and two touchdowns in Monday’s upset, adding 73 rushing yards along with a 4-yard touchdown run. The Boston College quarterback nearly upset Florida State last season in a narrow 31-29 loss but was able to take care of business this season, ending the Noles’ five-game win streak against the Eagles in the series.
FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei put together yet another underwhelming performance in which he threw for 272 yards but missed several wide-open receivers on a night to forget.
Castellanos and the Eagles will play against Duquesne on Saturday while Florida State goes back to the drawing board and looks to salvage a truly disappointing start to the season.