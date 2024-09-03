Brian Kelly Addresses Postgame Meltdown Following LSU Loss to USC
Brian Kelly's third season with LSU did not get off to a hot start. The Tigers lost to the USC Trojans, 27–20, in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season. Afterwards, Kelly threw a tantrum at the podium while speaking to reporters and took a lot of heat for it. Everyone appreciates some dramatics from a football coach but it was universally agreed that Kelly went a little overboard.
On Tuesday, Kelly appeared on Paul Finebaum's show to discuss the season opener and the response to his public meltdown.
"There was the emotion of the game coming out, Kelly said. "The frustration and the anger that these kids can't get a break because they're working so hard to break through, and they weren't able to break through. That was really, in a nutshell, what that was about."
When Finebaum noted Kelly didn't appear injured after slamming his hand on the table amidst the rant, Kelly was able to joke about it.
"I'm not strong enough to create enough momentum to break a pane of glass," the coach cracked.
Ultimately, when a coach gets that emotional at the podium after a game, the message he sends is as much for his own players and coaches as it is for the public. Kelly wanted to let everyone at LSU know that he was very unhappy with the game.
On Saturday, the world will find out if the message sunk in. LSU will host Nicholls in an effort to bounce back and right the ship.