Brian Kelly Denies Allegations Made by Greg Brooks Jr.'s Father
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly issued a strong denial to claims made by former player Greg Brooks Jr.'s father that the Tigers head coach has not been in contact with the family since Brooks Jr.'s brain tumor.
Brooks and his father, Greg Brooks Sr., have sued LSU for negligence around the circumstances leading to Brooks's diagnosis of a brain tumor. Brooks Sr. and Brooks Jr. told Good Morning America's Michael Strahan that Kelly has not been present since Brooks Jr.'s operation.
"My son almost lost his life. Coach, where were you?" Brooks Sr. said. "Forget about football. Pick up the phone and say you love the kid, man."
Kelly addressed the media during Wednesday's national signing day, and issued a strong rebuttal to the accounts portrayed by the Brooks family.
"It is factually incorrect to state that I was not there by Greg's side through this ordeal," Kelly said. "I was there on multiple occasions. We had somebody from my staff that was there virtually every single day. We love Greg. We love him for the person that he is, for the competitor that he is, and the battler that he is, and can only wish him continued progress as he goes through an incredibly difficult time."
Kelly took umbrage with Brooks Sr.'s account of his support of Brooks Jr. and it clearly struck a nerve with the Tigers head coach, as he alluded to at the end of his statement.
"It rattled me that somebody could be so factually incorrect in stating that I was not part of Greg Brooks Jr.'s care and support and the support was the entire university, the entire community."
Kelly further added, "That comment struck a nerve with me."
Brooks Jr. is now confined to a wheelchair as he recovers from his brain surgery, and is going through rehab to improve his speech and motor skills.