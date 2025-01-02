Cam Skattebo Responds to Fan's False Claim He Was Out Late Night Before Peach Bowl
In defeat against No. 4 Texas on Wednesday, running back Cam Skattebo of No. 10 Arizona State became an icon.
His Sun Devils lost 39–31 in two overtimes to the Longhorns in the Peach Bowl—an outcome Skattebo did everything he could to avert. The fifth-place finisher in the Heisman voting ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns, caught eight passes for 99 yards, and threw a 42-yard touchdown.
Thursday afternoon, Skattebo also fended off a fan's false insinuation that he was out late in Atlanta the night before the game.
"(Dude's) a clown, that was at (8:30 p.m.) and I was with family. Yes they were drinking alcohol, and if you knew anything about me you know I don’t drink," Skattebo wrote on social media. "But I’m sure you posted this because you couldn’t get a picture or autograph. Man some people just want the clout and it’s sickening."
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham served as a character witness as Skattebo eyes the NFL draft.
Skattebo may have lost the Peach Bowl, but he appears to have achieved a new level of fame—for better or for worse.