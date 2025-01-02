Cam Skattebo Explains Impressive Audible He Called on Trick Play Touchdown Pass
While Arizona State fell in overtime to Texas in the Peach Bowl, Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo is a clear winner of the early College Football Playoff.
The Sun Devils running back, who had a tremendous season en route to finishing fifth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, took over the game as Arizona State battled back and nearly upset the Longhorns. He finished with 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns, 99 receiving yards and threw for a 42-yard touchdown pass on a trick play that helped swing momentum in the game.
The name of that play? Philly Special. Skattebo explained to Dan Patrick how he called an audible to the deep ball on a play that typically calls for the running back throw it back across the field to the quarterback, in hopes that he has room to run with the defense flowing towards the pitch.
"So it was acutally supposed to be a throw back to the quarterback. I checked my receiver to a fade ball," Skattebo said. "Sam told me the drive before, 'Somebody rolled up my ankle, I can't really run so you're going to have to make something happen.' And I was like, 'Alright, let's go.'
"The Philly special was and I looked at my receiver, and it was one-on-one out there. I knew as soon as I caught the ball, the toss, that that safety was going to come flying down because he was flying down all game. And as I soon as I seen that guy one-on-one, I knew we had the better athlete. ... As soon as I'd seen him win inside, I knew I had to put it inside of him. It was a little underthrown but I guess I put it in a spot where only he could get it."
Patrick marveled at the response, and for good reason. There likely aren't that many college running backs given the freedom to make that kind of call, especially one that leads to him throwing a deep ball.
But Skattebo isn't any college running back, as he was quick to remind people this year.