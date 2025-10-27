Camera Caught Brian Kelly's Walk Out of LSU Facility After Being Fired
LSU made the shocking, but not quite surprising move Sunday night to fire Brian Kelly one day after the Tigers lost to Texas A&M in Baton Rouge and fell to 5-3 on the season. Athletic director Scott Woodward revealed in a statement that he made the decision to fire Kelly after the game. Kelly was informed of the decision earlier in the day and negotiations over his reported $53 million buyout are ongoing, but the coach has left the premises.
Multiple local media outlets were on the ground across the street from Tiger Stadium and Brian Holland, the sports director for NBC 33 and FOX 44, captured video of Kelly's brisk walk to his car on Sunday night.
Many other reporters then had a good look at Kelly leaving the parking lot in what some fans on social media have noted is a fairly expensive automobile.
Unfortunately, we cannot report that Kelly was playing Papa Roach as he drove away. And we also can't say for certain that this will be the final time Kelly leaves the football facility. Depending on how the buyout negotiations go, he might be able to return this week to pack up his office, but considering how much LSU is paying him, he can afford to hire someone else to do that.