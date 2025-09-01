Carson Beck Delivered Emotional Postgame Speech After First Win at Miami
Carson Beck picked up a win in his first game as the starting quarterback for Miami following his transfer to the program from Georgia this offseason.
Beck completed 20 of 30 passes in the Hurricanes' 27–24 home win over Notre Dame, and when speaking with ESPN's Molly McGrath in the aftermath of the game, he was overcome with emotion.
"Oh man, sh–. The past eight months have been so hard, and I'm just so blessed to be back out here and have the opportunity to play again," Beck said while fighting back tears.
"Everyone just loves to compete. It's a real family, it's a real brotherhood. Oh my gosh, I'm sorry. There are so many emotions," Beck said. "I'm just so thankful for the guys that I have around me."
Beck spent his entire college career at Georgia, starting for the Bulldogs in 2023 and 2024. When Georgia lost three games in ‘24 and was bounced from the College Football Playoff in the quarterfinal, many thought Beck was made out to be a scapegoat for the team’s struggles across the board. After the season, he hit the transfer portal and found a new home in Miami, and his career with the Hurricanes got off to a roaring start on Sunday evening.
Clearly, Beck is loving life in Miami, and he certainly seems to have rediscovered his love for football in his new surroundings. He'll be gearing up for a lesser test in Week 2, when Miami takes on Bethune-Cookman.