CFB World Reacts to Nick Saban's Bold Hat Choice Ahead of Indiana-Notre Dame CFP Game
ESPN's College GameDay is on-site in South Bend, Ind. as the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off with a first-round game between No. 10 Indiana and No. 7 Notre Dame.
At the top of the show, dais members Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, and Rece Davis looked rather chilly in the 32° weather—and Saban could be seen rocking an admittedly pretty sweet fedora:
"This is Indiana Jones!" McAfee shouted as the panel laughed about the former Alabama head coach's hat choice.
As for the rest of the college football world? They loved it. Check out the reaction from fans across X (formerly Twitter):
For a head coach who was all about winning and nothing else for his 30+ year head coaching career (see his seven national championships), it's been fun to see his personality come out this season with ESPN. Getting to see his fashionable side? Even cooler.
Friday night's contest between the Hoosiers and the Fighting Irish will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on ABC/ESPN. The winner will advance to the Sugar Bowl for the CFP Quarterfinals, taking on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs in New Orleans on New Year's Day.