Porta-Potty Company Drops Epic Hype Video Ahead of Indiana-Notre Dame CFP Game
Yes—even the porta-potties are ready for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
Ahead of the Friday night's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Service Sanitation—the company responsible for the portable toilets in and around South Bend, Ind. for the game—posted a hype video to their TikTok account, with AC/DC's Thunderstruck playing in the background and all.
Check it out:
Friday night's game, set for some heavy snow in the forecast, will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on ABC/ESPN and is the first-ever CFP game to not be played on a neutral site. With the field expanding to 12 teams, the first-round games are hosted by the higher-seeded—meaning the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers are making the less than 200-mile trek to South Bend to take on No. 7 Notre Dame.
Led by first-year head coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Kurtis Rourke, the Hoosiers are making their first-ever College Football Playoff after an 11-1 2024 campaign. The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, are making their third. Notre Dame is also 11-1, and has won 10 straight since their upset loss to Northern Illinois in September.
The winner of Friday's contest will advance to the Sugar Bowl for the CFP Quarterfinals. They'll take on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on New Year's Day at 8:45 p.m. EST.