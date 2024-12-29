Iowa State Celebrates Pop-Tarts Bowl Win by Eating Mascot Cinnamon Roll
The Pop-Tarts Bowl between No. 18 Iowa State and No. 13 Miami ended in dramatic fashion, with the Cyclones coming back in a shootout to take down the Hurricanes 42–41 thanks to a fourth-down touchdown run from quarterback Rocco Becht with less than a minute to play.
Becht, who finished with 270 yards passing and four total touchdowns on the day, was named MVP, and with it, earned the right to choose which of the Pop-Tarts mascots would be sacrificed in celebration of the Cyclones’ win.
He didn’t hesitate: Cinnamon Roll, you have been chosen to receive the highest honor college bowl season has to offer.
Cinnamon Roll answered the call with glee, taking his spot atop the ceremonial toaster bearing a sign that read, “Follow Your Dreams.”
When he came out the other side, he was a changed pastry. The Cyclones dug in hungrily.
Outside of the antics of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, fans also got a really good game of football.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward, likely to be a top pick in the coming NFL draft, played for the first half and was able to set a new record for most touchdown passes thrown in a D-I career, passing Case Keenum for the honor.
But after the half, Ward decided it was time to look ahead, leaving the Hurricanes offense in the hands of Emory Williams to close out the game.
It was a back-and-forth battle, but ultimately, the Cyclones prevailed. To the victor go the spoils, and the spoils were Pop-Tarts.