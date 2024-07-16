‘College Football 25’ Is Here and Sports Fans Are Beyond Ecstatic
1. The wait is over.
After an 11-year hiatus, college football fans finally have a new video game to play.
EA Sports’ College Football 25 dropped Monday afternoon and the reviews have been stellar. So have over-the-top reactions to having a college football game back in the mix.
To say college football fans are happy about College Football 25 would be a gross understatement. Here’s a sampling from some fans who took to Twitter to share their experiences with the game on Day 1.
2. Singer Ingrid Andress is the story of the day after a hard-to-believe rendition of the national anthem at Monday’s Home Run Derby.
I had never heard of Andress before last night, but this was the most shocking thing I’ve learned about her: She’s been nominated for four Grammys!
3. A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a column about the Yankees’ play-by-play voice, Michael Kay, being upset about an ad that ran on his radio show calling the Mets booth of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling the best in baseball.
Kay was adamant that he’s part of the best booth in baseball, but as I wrote, the Yankees don’t even have a real booth because they have a slew of analysts.
I tell you all this to set up this item from Awful Announcing. The site polled their readers to grade each Major League Baseball team’s local TV booths. The Yankees’ booth finished 22nd and the Mets’ booth finished first.
4. Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz got to meet his favorite player, Derek Jeter, on Monday and the result was a sweet, wholesome moment.
Jeter had a different reaction to Colin Cowherd when the radio host was completely wrong about the timeline of the Hall of Famer’s career.
Luckily, I made no such mistakes during Jeter’s recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast and we had a wonderful conversation.
5. “Look at me!”
Baker Mayfield had a great reaction to getting drug tested 11 times in one season when he was with the Browns.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 56th birthday to the great Barry Sanders.
