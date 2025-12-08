SI

College Football Awards Release Schedule for 2025 Season: Everything You Need to Know

Awards season is upon us.

Mike Kadlick

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday, December 13.
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday, December 13. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

College football’s regular season and conference championships have come and gone, and with the 2025 CFP playoff bracket officially unveiled, we’ll soon be on our way to crowning a national champion.

The end of the regular season also means that the sport's biggest individual awards are set to be announced over the coming weeks. ESPN’s annual Home Depot College Football Awards Show will air Friday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET, where 22 national award winners will be recognized. Additionally, several other honors will be announced in the days and weeks that follow—including the 2025 Heisman Trophy—while a handful of others have already been awarded.

Here’s a look at the entire 2025 college football awards schedule:

College Football Awards Announcement Schedule

J
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some notable awards that have already been handed out are the Eddie Robinson Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The Eddie Robinson Award—given to the top head coach in the FCS—was won by Lehigh’s Kevin Cahill after leading the Mountain Hawks to a 12–0 regular season. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback, went to Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia. And the Lott IMPACT Trophy—awarded to college football’s defensive best in both character and performance—was won by Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Here's the full schedule of the release dates for the rest of college football’s awards.

Award

Date

Eddie Robinson Award

Dec. 4 (Kevin Cahill, Lehigh)

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

Dec. 5 (Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt)

Lott IMPACT Trophy

Dec. 7 (Caleb Downs, Ohio State)

Lombari Award

Dec. 10

Paul Hornung Award

Dec. 11

Chuck Bednarik Award

Dec. 12

Bilentnikoff Award

Dec. 12

Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award

Dec. 12

Ray Guy Award

Dec. 12

Maxwell Award

Dec. 12

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award

Dec. 12

Outland Trophy

Dec. 12

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

Dec. 12

Doak Walker Award

Dec. 12

The Home Depot Coach of the Year

Dec. 12

NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award

Dec. 12

Disney Spirit Award

Dec. 12

Walter Camp All-America Team & Player of the Year

Dec. 12

The Buddy Teevens Award

Dec. 12

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Dec. 12

William V. Campbell Trophy

Dec. 12

John Mackey Award

Dec. 12

Rimington Trophy

Dec. 12

Wuerrfel Trophy

Dec. 12

Burlsworth Trophy

Dec. 12

Butkus Award

Dec. 12

Nagurski Trophy

Dec. 12

Broyles Award

Feb. 12, 2026

When will the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner be announced?

Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter was the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner. / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

College football’s most prestigious award, the Heisman Trophy, is awarded annually to the most outstanding player from that season. 2025’s honor will be handed out on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The ceremony will take place at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Finalists for the 2025 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Monday, Dec. 8.

