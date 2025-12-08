College Football Awards Release Schedule for 2025 Season: Everything You Need to Know
College football’s regular season and conference championships have come and gone, and with the 2025 CFP playoff bracket officially unveiled, we’ll soon be on our way to crowning a national champion.
The end of the regular season also means that the sport's biggest individual awards are set to be announced over the coming weeks. ESPN’s annual Home Depot College Football Awards Show will air Friday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET, where 22 national award winners will be recognized. Additionally, several other honors will be announced in the days and weeks that follow—including the 2025 Heisman Trophy—while a handful of others have already been awarded.
Here’s a look at the entire 2025 college football awards schedule:
College Football Awards Announcement Schedule
Some notable awards that have already been handed out are the Eddie Robinson Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
The Eddie Robinson Award—given to the top head coach in the FCS—was won by Lehigh’s Kevin Cahill after leading the Mountain Hawks to a 12–0 regular season. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback, went to Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia. And the Lott IMPACT Trophy—awarded to college football’s defensive best in both character and performance—was won by Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.
Here's the full schedule of the release dates for the rest of college football’s awards.
Award
Date
Eddie Robinson Award
Dec. 4 (Kevin Cahill, Lehigh)
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Dec. 5 (Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt)
Lott IMPACT Trophy
Dec. 7 (Caleb Downs, Ohio State)
Lombari Award
Dec. 10
Paul Hornung Award
Dec. 11
Chuck Bednarik Award
Dec. 12
Bilentnikoff Award
Dec. 12
Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award
Dec. 12
Ray Guy Award
Dec. 12
Maxwell Award
Dec. 12
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
Dec. 12
Outland Trophy
Dec. 12
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Dec. 12
Doak Walker Award
Dec. 12
The Home Depot Coach of the Year
Dec. 12
NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award
Dec. 12
Disney Spirit Award
Dec. 12
Walter Camp All-America Team & Player of the Year
Dec. 12
The Buddy Teevens Award
Dec. 12
Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
Dec. 12
William V. Campbell Trophy
Dec. 12
John Mackey Award
Dec. 12
Rimington Trophy
Dec. 12
Wuerrfel Trophy
Dec. 12
Burlsworth Trophy
Dec. 12
Butkus Award
Dec. 12
Nagurski Trophy
Dec. 12
Broyles Award
Feb. 12, 2026
When will the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner be announced?
College football’s most prestigious award, the Heisman Trophy, is awarded annually to the most outstanding player from that season. 2025’s honor will be handed out on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The ceremony will take place at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Finalists for the 2025 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Monday, Dec. 8.