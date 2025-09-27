College Football Playoff Bracket Projections: What to Watch in Week 5
Week 5 in college football has some massive matchups that could shake up the College Football Playoff race. We have already seen one CFP projected team fall, as Virginia beat Florida State in double overtime on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know about the CFP during Saturday’s packed slate. Sports Illustrated will update the CFP bracket live after the three major kickoff windows to see how games impact the seedings, matchups and the field overall. Who’s in, who’s out? Here’s the bracket just ahead of the noon ET slate:
Top Week 5 Games With College Football Playoff Impact
Rankings in the schedule are current from the AP poll.
- No. 1 Ohio State (3–0) at Washington (3–0), 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+
- No. 4 LSU (4–0) at No. 13 Ole Miss (4–0), 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- No. 11 Indiana (4–0) at Iowa (3–1), 3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock
- Auburn (3–1) at No. 9 Texas A&M (3–0), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- No. 6 Oregon (4–0) at No. 3 Penn State (3–0), 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
- No. 17 Alabama (2–1) at No. 5 Georgia (3–0), 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Live College Football Playoff Projected Rankings
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- LSU
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Texas A&M
- Texas Tech
- Georgia Tech
- Iowa State
- Oklahoma
- Tulane
First Round
- No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Penn State
- No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Oregon
- No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Texas A&M
- No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 8 Texas Tech
Quarterfinals
- Orange Bowl: No. 3 Miami vs. winner of No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Oregon
- Cotton Bowl: No. 4 LSU vs. winner of No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Penn State
- Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Florida State at No. 8 Iowa State
- Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. winner of No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Texas A&M
No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Penn State
Even with that loss last week, the Green Wave continue to lead the field for the Group of 5 bid while the Nittany Lions will be charged up for their white-out against Oregon.
No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Oregon
The Sooners are hanging on by a thread with QB John Mateer’s injury, but still can sneak into the field.
No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Texas A&M
The Cyclones are no longer the Big 12 favorite, but you can see them heading to the conference title game without a loss to all but lock in a spot in the CFP.
No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 8 Texas State
Out go the Seminoles, in come the Yellow Jackets from the ACC, which have a favorable path to the conference title game.
Orange Bowl: No. 3 Miami
The Hurricanes are sitting pretty on their off week though next week’s matchup against Florida State loses a little bit of luster.
Cotton Bowl: No. 4 LSU
Lots of attention will be paid to off field events surrounding that meeting against Ole Miss, but the Tigers need their defense to show up in a big way against the Rebels.
Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State
It’s a difficult trip West to Washington for the Buckeyes, which finally hit the road right after the official start of fall.
Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia
Can Kirby Smart exorcise his issues with Alabama to keep his team undefeated between the hedges tonight?
