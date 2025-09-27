SI

College Football Playoff Bracket Projections: What to Watch in Week 5

Throughout Saturday’s packed slate, Sports Illustrated will keep you updated on how playoff contenders fare and how each major result impacts the CFP race.

Bryan Fischer

The College Football Playoff projected field could get a shake up after a big Week 5 slate.
The College Football Playoff projected field could get a shake up after a big Week 5 slate. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 5 in college football has some massive matchups that could shake up the College Football Playoff race. We have already seen one CFP projected team fall, as Virginia beat Florida State in double overtime on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know about the CFP during Saturday’s packed slate. Sports Illustrated will update the CFP bracket live after the three major kickoff windows to see how games impact the seedings, matchups and the field overall. Who’s in, who’s out? Here’s the bracket just ahead of the noon ET slate:

Top Week 5 Games With College Football Playoff Impact 

Rankings in the schedule are current from the AP poll.

  • No. 1 Ohio State (3–0) at Washington (3–0), 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS/Paramount+
  • No. 4 LSU (4–0) at No. 13 Ole Miss (4–0), 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • No. 11 Indiana (4–0) at Iowa (3–1), 3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock
  • Auburn (3–1) at No. 9 Texas A&M (3–0), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • No. 6 Oregon (4–0) at No. 3 Penn State (3–0), 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
  • No. 17 Alabama (2–1) at No. 5 Georgia (3–0), 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Live College Football Playoff Projected Rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Georgia
  3. Miami
  4. LSU
  5. Penn State
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Texas Tech
  9. Georgia Tech
  10. Iowa State
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Tulane

First Round

  • No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Penn State
  • No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Oregon
  • No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Texas A&M
  • No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 8 Texas Tech

Quarterfinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 3 Miami vs. winner of No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Oregon
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 4 LSU vs. winner of No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Penn State
  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Florida State at No. 8 Iowa State
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. winner of No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Texas A&M

No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Penn State

Even with that loss last week, the Green Wave continue to lead the field for the Group of 5 bid while the Nittany Lions will be charged up for their white-out against Oregon.

No. 11 Oklahoma at No. 6 Oregon

The Sooners are hanging on by a thread with QB John Mateer’s injury, but still can sneak into the field.

No. 10 Iowa State at No. 7 Texas A&M

The Cyclones are no longer the Big 12 favorite, but you can see them heading to the conference title game without a loss to all but lock in a spot in the CFP.

No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 8 Texas State

Out go the Seminoles, in come the Yellow Jackets from the ACC, which have a favorable path to the conference title game.

Orange Bowl: No. 3 Miami 

The Hurricanes are sitting pretty on their off week though next week’s matchup against Florida State loses a little bit of luster.

Cotton Bowl: No. 4 LSU

Lots of attention will be paid to off field events surrounding that meeting against Ole Miss, but the Tigers need their defense to show up in a big way against the Rebels.

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State

It’s a difficult trip West to Washington for the Buckeyes, which finally hit the road right after the official start of fall.

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia

Can Kirby Smart exorcise his issues with Alabama to keep his team undefeated between the hedges tonight?

