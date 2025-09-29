College Football Week 6 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info
The most recent slate of games across the NCAA was littered with some incredible football. From four top-10 teams taking L's to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore cementing his spot in the Heisman Trophy race, it's hard—and incredibly sad—to fathom that we're already through the month of September.
The weekend that was also saw Lane Kiffin poke fun at his daughter's boyfriend—LSU linebacker Whit Weeks—after taking down the Tigers, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman get fired (and replaced by Bobby Petrino) after a 2-3 start to the season, Dan Lanning let out all of the emotions after the Ducks took down Penn State, and Kirby Smart lose to Alabama ... again.
Now? We're onto Week 6.
Here's a look at the complete Week 6 slate across college football, including dates, times, and where to watch each contest:
College Football Week 6 Schedule
Thursday, October 2
9:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
New Mexico State Aggies
Sam Houston State Bearkats
CBSSN
Friday, October 3
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Delaware Blue Hens
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
CBSSN
South Florida Bulls
Charlotte 49ers
ESPN2
10:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
San José State Spartans
New Mexico Lobos
FS1
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 23 BYU Cougars
West Virginia Mountaineers
ESPN
San Diego State Aztecs
Colorado State Rams
CBSSN
Saturday, October 4
12:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs
Kentucky Wildcats
ABC
Cincinnati Bearcats
No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones
ESPN2
No. 20 Michigan Wolverines
Wisconsin Badgers
Fox
Purdue Boilermakers
No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini
BTN
Pittsburgh Panthers
Boston College Eagles
ACC Network
North Carolina Tar Heels
Clemson Tigers
ESPN
Baylor Bears
Kansas State Wildcats
ESPN+
Navy Midshipmen
Air Force Falcons
CBS/Paramount+
UAB Blazers
Army Black Knights
ESPNU
Ball State Cardinals
Ohio Bobcats
CBSSN
1:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Virginia Tech Hokies
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The CW Network
Temple Owls
UTSA Roadrunners
ESPN+
2:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
NC State Wolfpack
Campbell Fighting Camels
ESPN+/ACC Extra
2:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Massachusetts Minutemen
Western Michigan Broncos
ESPN+
3:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Arizona Wildcats
Oklahoma State Cowboys
TNT/truTV/HBO Max
3:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
UCLA Bruins
No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions
CBS
Florida Gators
No. 9 Texas Longhorns
ESPN
No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores
ABC
No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Boise State Broncos
NBC/Peacock
Louisville Cardinals
No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers
ESPN2
Maryland Terrapins
Washington Huskies
BTN
Northwestern Wildcats
UL Monroe Warhawks
BTN
App State Mountaineers
Oregon State Beavers
ESPN+
SMU Mustangs
Syracuse Orange
ACC Network
UConn Huskies
Florida International Panthers
CBSSN
Georgia State Panthers
James Madison Dukes
ESPN+
Akron Zips
Central Michigan Chippewas
ESPN+
Buffalo Bulls
Eastern Michigan Eagles
ESPN+
Northern Illinois Huskies
Miami (OH) Redhawks
ESPN+
4:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners
Kent State Golden Flashes
SEC Network
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Michigan State Spartans
FS1
Arkansas State Red Wolves
Texas State Bobcats
ESPNU
6:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Old Dominion Monarchs
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
ESPN+
7:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Houston Cougars
No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders
ESPN
Wyoming Cowboys
UNLV Rebels
CBSSN
Troy Trojans
South Alabama Jaguars
ESPN+
Rice Owls
Florida Atlantic Owls
ESPN+
7:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
Minnesota Golden Gophers
NBC/Peacock
No. 18 Florida State Seminoles
No. 3 Miami Hurricanes
ABC
No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies
Mississippi State Bulldogs
SEC Network
TCU Horned Frogs
Colorado Buffaloes
Fox
UCF Knights
Kansas Jayhawks
ESPN2
8:00 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
Memphis Tigers
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
ESPNU
10:30 p.m. ET
Home Team
Away Team
Where to Watch
California Golden Bears
Duke Blue Devils
ESPN
Fresno State Bulldogs
Nevada Wolf Pack
CBSSN