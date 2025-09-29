SI

College Football Week 6 Schedule: Full List of Games, Time & TV Info

A complete look at college football's Week 6 slate.

Mike Kadlick

Alabama welcomes Vanderbilt to Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
Alabama welcomes Vanderbilt to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The most recent slate of games across the NCAA was littered with some incredible football. From four top-10 teams taking L's to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore cementing his spot in the Heisman Trophy race, it's hard—and incredibly sad—to fathom that we're already through the month of September.

The weekend that was also saw Lane Kiffin poke fun at his daughter's boyfriend—LSU linebacker Whit Weeks—after taking down the Tigers, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman get fired (and replaced by Bobby Petrino) after a 2-3 start to the season, Dan Lanning let out all of the emotions after the Ducks took down Penn State, and Kirby Smart lose to Alabama ... again.

Now? We're onto Week 6.

Here's a look at the complete Week 6 slate across college football, including dates, times, and where to watch each contest:

College Football Week 6 Schedule

Thursday, October 2

9:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

New Mexico State Aggies

Sam Houston State Bearkats

CBSSN

Friday, October 3

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Delaware Blue Hens

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

CBSSN

South Florida Bulls

Charlotte 49ers

ESPN2

10:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

San José State Spartans

New Mexico Lobos

FS1

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 23 BYU Cougars

West Virginia Mountaineers

ESPN

San Diego State Aztecs

Colorado State Rams

CBSSN

Saturday, October 4

12:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats

ABC

Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones

ESPN2

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

Wisconsin Badgers

Fox

Purdue Boilermakers

No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini

BTN

Pittsburgh Panthers

Boston College Eagles

ACC Network

North Carolina Tar Heels

Clemson Tigers

ESPN

Baylor Bears

Kansas State Wildcats

ESPN+

Navy Midshipmen

Air Force Falcons

CBS/Paramount+

UAB Blazers

Army Black Knights

ESPNU

Ball State Cardinals

Ohio Bobcats

CBSSN

1:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Virginia Tech Hokies

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The CW Network

Temple Owls

UTSA Roadrunners

ESPN+

2:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

NC State Wolfpack

Campbell Fighting Camels

ESPN+/ACC Extra

2:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Massachusetts Minutemen

Western Michigan Broncos

ESPN+

3:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Arizona Wildcats

Oklahoma State Cowboys

TNT/truTV/HBO Max

3:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

UCLA Bruins

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

CBS

Florida Gators

No. 9 Texas Longhorns

ESPN

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores

ABC

No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Boise State Broncos

NBC/Peacock

Louisville Cardinals

No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers

ESPN2

Maryland Terrapins

Washington Huskies

BTN

Northwestern Wildcats

UL Monroe Warhawks

BTN

App State Mountaineers

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN+

SMU Mustangs

Syracuse Orange

ACC Network

UConn Huskies

Florida International Panthers

CBSSN

Georgia State Panthers

James Madison Dukes

ESPN+

Akron Zips

Central Michigan Chippewas

ESPN+

Buffalo Bulls

Eastern Michigan Eagles

ESPN+

Northern Illinois Huskies

Miami (OH) Redhawks

ESPN+

4:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners

Kent State Golden Flashes

SEC Network

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan State Spartans

FS1

Arkansas State Red Wolves

Texas State Bobcats

ESPNU

6:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Old Dominion Monarchs

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

ESPN+

7:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Houston Cougars

No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders

ESPN

Wyoming Cowboys

UNLV Rebels

CBSSN

Troy Trojans

South Alabama Jaguars

ESPN+

Rice Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls

ESPN+

7:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Minnesota Golden Gophers

NBC/Peacock

No. 18 Florida State Seminoles

No. 3 Miami Hurricanes

ABC

No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies

Mississippi State Bulldogs

SEC Network

TCU Horned Frogs

Colorado Buffaloes

Fox

UCF Knights

Kansas Jayhawks

ESPN2

8:00 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

Memphis Tigers

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

ESPNU

10:30 p.m. ET

Home Team

Away Team

Where to Watch

California Golden Bears

Duke Blue Devils

ESPN

Fresno State Bulldogs

Nevada Wolf Pack

CBSSN

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

