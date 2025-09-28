Ranking the Top Five Heisman Trophy Candidates After College Football's Week 5
After an outstanding college football Saturday, there's plenty to discuss as players across the country further their standing as Heisman hopefuls.
The only place to start is with Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. He was atop Heisman discussions, but he had to undergo a hand procedure this week that will keep him out for multiple weeks at least. There's an "outside chance" he can return for the Red River Rivalry against Texas on Oct. 11, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. If that's the case, Mateer could launch himself back into the Heisman race, but the injury brings a massive unknown leaving him on the outside looking in for now.
On the field, Oregon's massive road win over No. 3 Penn State behind quarterback Dante Moore was a true statement for the UCLA transfer who looks better by the week. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson made a statement of his own, leading the Tide to a win over No. 5 Georgia to put him in the Heisman conversation and his team back in the College Football Playoff hunt after an opening-week loss to Florida State.
With Week 5 behind us, here are the top-five Heisman Trophy candidates ranked from top to bottom. Plus, some additional names who may soon hear themselves in Heisman conversations and under-the-radar candidates:
1. Dante Moore — QB, Oregon
- Season Stats: 1,210 passing yards, 14 touchdowns to one interception.
- Week 5 Stats: 29-for-39 passing, 248 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions (30-24 win over No. 3 Penn State).
We had Moore in the top three last week as he impressed to start the season before the Ducks were tested. That test came in Week 5 and he excelled, leading Oregon to a dramatic 30-24 win on the road over No. 3 Penn State in double overtime. The redshirt sophomore threw for 248 yards and three scores while adding 35 yards on the ground. He did throw a pick on Oregon's two-point attempt in the second overtime which could have been costly, but that was irrelevant in the end as Dillon Thieneman came away with the game-winning interception on the next play. Moore remained calm and found a way to lead the Ducks to victory after Penn State scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. It was a signature performance for the Detroit native as Oregon advances to 5-0 before taking on Indiana at home next week.
2. Fernando Mendoza — QB, Indiana
- Season Stats: 1,208 passing yards, 16 touchdowns to one interception. Two rushing touchdowns on 30 carries for 102 yards.
- Week 5 Stats: 13-for-23 passing, 233 yards and two touchdowns to one interception (20-15 win over Iowa).
Mendoza didn't light it up like he did last week, but he kept Indiana perfect thanks to a late 49-yard touchdown pass to give the Hoosiers a 20-15 win over Iowa on the road. He went 13-for-23 passing on the day with 233 yards and two touchdowns to one interception, which was his first pick of the season. That's quite a different day compared to his five-touchdown outburst in Indiana's 63-10 stomping of No. 9 Illinois last week, but he remained effective against the Hawkeyes' stout defense. Mendoza and the Hoosiers have their toughest test yet next week when they travel to play Oregon in a matchup of two of the top quarterbacks in college football.
3. Carson Beck — QB, Miami
- Season Stats: 972 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
- Week 5 Stats: Idle
Miami had an off week before they play in-state rival Florida State on the road next Saturday night. The Seminoles were upset by Virginia this week, but the contest remains a big test for Beck and the Hurricanes who have yet to play away from home this season. Should they pull out a win with a strong performance from Beck, the Georgia transfer should rightfully hear his name back near the top of Heisman conversations almost midway through the year. Miami already has strong wins over Notre Dame, Florida and even South Florida, while Florida State is shaping up to be the toughest test of their ACC schedule.
4. Ty Simpson — QB, Alabama
- Season Stats: 1,138 passing yards, 11 touchdowns to no interceptions. Two rushing touchdowns on 21 carries for 57 yards.
- Week 5 Stats: 24-for-38 passing, 276 yards and three total touchdowns (one rushing) to no interceptions (24-21 win over No. 5 Georgia).
Alabama may just be all the way back, which is in big part due to Simpson's stellar play. He accounted for each of the Crimson Tide's three touchdowns in their huge 24-21 win over Georgia Saturday with two in the air and one on the ground. The junior quarterback has yet to throw an interception this year with 13 total touchdowns (11 passing and two rushing). The Tide's opening-week loss to Florida State no longer hangs over their heads, although it does look a bit worse after the Seminoles were upset by Virginia this week. Now, with three straight wins on masterful quarterback play from Simpson, he's rightfully in the Heisman discussion. He has plenty of opportunity to further his case over Alabama's next three games; all against ranked opponents (Vanderbilt, Missouri and Tennessee).
5. Jeremiah Smith — WR, Ohio State
- Season Stats: 28 catches for 396 receiving yards and five total touchdowns (one rushing).
- Week 5 Stats: Eight receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown (24-6 win over Washington).
Ohio State's star receiver scored for the third straight game on Saturday. The only contest where Smith hasn't found the end zone this year was the opening-week defensive showcase against then top-ranked Texas. The sophomore is one of the most dynamic weapons in the land, which he's continued to show each week. No. 1 Ohio State's toughest test left on their schedule comes against Penn State on Nov. 1 and then, of course, their rivalry game with Michigan to end the season for a chance to beat the Wolverines for the first time in four tries. Smith's next chance to add to his total comes next week as the Buckeyes take on Minnesota at home.
Others considered: Trinidad Chambliss (QB, Ole Miss), Joey Aguilar (QB, Tennessee)
Under-the-radar candidate: Ahmad Hardy (RB, Missouri)