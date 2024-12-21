'College GameDay' Shares Adorable Video of Kirk Herbstreit's Dog Peter Fetching Footballs
A good boy.
Just when you thought the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff couldn't get any better, ESPN's College GameDay shared one of the best videos you'll see on the internet this Saturday.
With the crew in Columbus ahead of Ohio State versus Tennessee, Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Peter were caught on camera playing fetch with footballs—leading to this wholesome moment:
Peter, who has taken over the duties of his late brother Ben as Herbstreit's cross-country travel partner, has quickly captured the college football world's heart thanks to adorable moments like these.
Ben would be proud.
