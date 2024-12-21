SI

'College GameDay' Shares Adorable Video of Kirk Herbstreit's Dog Peter Fetching Footballs

A good boy.

Mike Kadlick

Peter is having the time of his life.
Peter is having the time of his life. / Screenshot via @CollegeGameDay on X.

Just when you thought the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff couldn't get any better, ESPN's College GameDay shared one of the best videos you'll see on the internet this Saturday.

With the crew in Columbus ahead of Ohio State versus Tennessee, Kirk Herbstreit and his dog Peter were caught on camera playing fetch with footballs—leading to this wholesome moment:

Peter, who has taken over the duties of his late brother Ben as Herbstreit's cross-country travel partner, has quickly captured the college football world's heart thanks to adorable moments like these.

Ben would be proud.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football