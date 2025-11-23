‘College GameDay’ Announces Destination for Week 14
Believe it or not, the final week of the 2025 college football season has arrived.
In Week 13, ESPN’s hit show College GameDay traveled to Eugene, Ore., for the second time this season to set the stage for Oregon’s matchup against Big Ten rival USC. Behind two touchdown passes from quarterback Dante Moore and 179 total team rushing yards, the Ducks defeated the Trojans 42–27 at Autzen Stadium.
And now, after 13 action-packed weeks filled with upsets, incredible finishes and, well, plenty of coaches getting fired, the 2025 campaign will conclude next Saturday with an exciting slate of rivalry matchups.
There are plenty of exciting matchups scheduled for next weekend, but No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 17 Texas will play Friday night, as will No. 4 Georgia and No. 15 Georgia Tech. No. 12 Vanderbilt and No. 20 Tennessee will battle at Neyland Stadium, but really, there was only one choice for the Week 14 edition of College GameDay.
ESPN’s College GameDay Week 14 destination
Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and the rest of ESPN’s College GameDay crew are heading to Ann Arbor, Mich., to be on the scene for The Game between No. 1 Ohio State (11–0) and No. 18 Michigan (9–2).
Arguably the biggest rivalry in all of college football, the Buckeyes will be looking for their first win against Michigan since 2019 despite being ranked higher than the Wolverines in the past four matchups. Last year, the rivalry took another turn when unranked Michigan took down the No. 2 Buckeyes 13–10 in an ugly game that ended with an uglier brawl sparked by Wolverines players planting a flag on the Ohio State logo at midfield.
The Buckeyes (11–0) enter the 2025 edition of The Game on a roll. They have been ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll all season long and have dominated every opponent since opening the year with a 14–7 victory over Texas on Aug. 30. The Buckeyes are coming off a 42–9 win over Rutgers on Saturday, and hoping that momentum carries over into their biggest game of the year.
Michigan has won five straight games, including a 45–20 victory over Maryland on Saturday. Led by a star running back duo in Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes, the Wolverines rank second in the Big Ten in rushing (223.5 yards per game). The only two blemishes on the Wolverines’ résumé this season are a 24–12 loss to Oklahoma on Sept. 6 and a 31–13 loss to USC on Oct. 11.
A win over top-ranked Ohio State would propel Michigan right back into the College Football Playoff picture.
Michigan leads the all-time series 62–51–6, although the Buckeyes have a 17–7 advantage this century, even with their current losing streak.
Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season
So far this year, College GameDay has traveled to 10 states and 12 schools over the first 13 weeks of the season. Now, the hit college football pregame show is heading to to Michigan for the first time in 2025:
Week
Date
City
Home Team
Away Team
Home Game Score
1
Aug. 30
Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State
Texas
14–7, Ohio State
2
Sept. 6
Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma
Michigan
24–13, Oklahoma
3
Sept. 13
Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee
Georgia
44–41, Georgia (OT)
4
Sept. 20
Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami
Florida
26–7, Miami
5
Sept. 27
University Park, Pa.
Penn State
Oregon
30–24, Oregon (2OT)
6
Oct. 4
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama
Vanderbilt
30–14, Alabama
7
Oct. 11
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon
Indiana
30–20, Indiana
8
Oct. 18
Athens, Ga.
Georgia
Ole Miss
43–35, Georgia
9
Oct. 25
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt
Missouri
17–10, Vanderbilt
10
Nov. 1
Salt Lake City, Utah
Utah
Cincinnati
45-14, Utah
11
Nov. 8
Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech
BYU
29-7, Texas Tech
12
Nov. 15
Pittsburgh, Pa.
Pittsburgh
Notre Dame
37-15, Notre Dame
13
Nov. 22
Eugene, Ore.
Oregon
USC
42–27, Oregon
14
Nov. 29
Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan
Ohio State
TBD