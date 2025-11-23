SI

‘College GameDay’ Announces Destination for Week 14

Where are Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and the rest of the ESPN crew heading next weekend?

Tom Dierberger

Pat McAfee talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN “College GameDay” in August.
Pat McAfee talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN “College GameDay” in August. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Believe it or not, the final week of the 2025 college football season has arrived.

In Week 13, ESPN’s hit show College GameDay traveled to Eugene, Ore., for the second time this season to set the stage for Oregon’s matchup against Big Ten rival USC. Behind two touchdown passes from quarterback Dante Moore and 179 total team rushing yards, the Ducks defeated the Trojans 42–27 at Autzen Stadium.

And now, after 13 action-packed weeks filled with upsets, incredible finishes and, well, plenty of coaches getting fired, the 2025 campaign will conclude next Saturday with an exciting slate of rivalry matchups.

There are plenty of exciting matchups scheduled for next weekend, but No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 17 Texas will play Friday night, as will No. 4 Georgia and No. 15 Georgia Tech. No. 12 Vanderbilt and No. 20 Tennessee will battle at Neyland Stadium, but really, there was only one choice for the Week 14 edition of College GameDay.

ESPN’s College GameDay Week 14 destination

Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and the rest of ESPN’s College GameDay crew are heading to Ann Arbor, Mich., to be on the scene for The Game between No. 1 Ohio State (11–0) and No. 18 Michigan (9–2).

Arguably the biggest rivalry in all of college football, the Buckeyes will be looking for their first win against Michigan since 2019 despite being ranked higher than the Wolverines in the past four matchups. Last year, the rivalry took another turn when unranked Michigan took down the No. 2 Buckeyes 13–10 in an ugly game that ended with an uglier brawl sparked by Wolverines players planting a flag on the Ohio State logo at midfield.

The Buckeyes (11–0) enter the 2025 edition of The Game on a roll. They have been ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll all season long and have dominated every opponent since opening the year with a 14–7 victory over Texas on Aug. 30. The Buckeyes are coming off a 42–9 win over Rutgers on Saturday, and hoping that momentum carries over into their biggest game of the year.

Michigan has won five straight games, including a 45–20 victory over Maryland on Saturday. Led by a star running back duo in Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes, the Wolverines rank second in the Big Ten in rushing (223.5 yards per game). The only two blemishes on the Wolverines’ résumé this season are a 24–12 loss to Oklahoma on Sept. 6 and a 31–13 loss to USC on Oct. 11.

A win over top-ranked Ohio State would propel Michigan right back into the College Football Playoff picture.

Michigan leads the all-time series 62–51–6, although the Buckeyes have a 17–7 advantage this century, even with their current losing streak.

Every College GameDay destination of the 2025 season

So far this year, College GameDay has traveled to 10 states and 12 schools over the first 13 weeks of the season. Now, the hit college football pregame show is heading to to Michigan for the first time in 2025:

Week

Date

City

Home Team

Away Team

Home Game Score

1

Aug. 30

Columbus, Ohio

Ohio State

Texas

14–7, Ohio State

2

Sept. 6

Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma

Michigan

24–13, Oklahoma

3

Sept. 13

Knoxville, Tenn.

Tennessee

Georgia

44–41, Georgia (OT)

4

Sept. 20

Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami

Florida

26–7, Miami

5

Sept. 27

University Park, Pa.

Penn State

Oregon

30–24, Oregon (2OT)

6

Oct. 4

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama

Vanderbilt

30–14, Alabama

7

Oct. 11

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon

Indiana

30–20, Indiana

8

Oct. 18

Athens, Ga.

Georgia

Ole Miss

43–35, Georgia

9

Oct. 25

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt

Missouri

17–10, Vanderbilt

10

Nov. 1

Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah

Cincinnati

45-14, Utah

11

Nov. 8

Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech

BYU

29-7, Texas Tech

12

Nov. 15

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pittsburgh

Notre Dame

37-15, Notre Dame

13

Nov. 22

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon

USC

42–27, Oregon

14

Nov. 29

Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan

Ohio State

TBD

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

