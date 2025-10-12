'College GameDay' Announces Destination for Week 8
ESPN's College GameDay spent this weekend out west for Week 7's highly anticipated Indiana-Oregon, which the No. 7 Hoosiers won 30-20.
And on Sunday morning, the fan-favorite program announced its destination for Week 8.
ESPN 'College GameDay' Week 8 Destination
GameDay is hopping aboard a midnight train to Georgia next week in honor of the No. 10 Bulldogs' game against undefeated No. 4 Ole Miss. It is the only contest between two top 10 teams on the Week 8 schedule.
The trip will mark the show's 11th all-time trip to Athens, and will be broadcast live from UGA's Myers Quad. GameDay was last in Athens for the Dawgs' 2024 game vs. Tennessee, which Georgia won.
Week 8's show will also include a live performance from country stars Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman.
In Week 7, the Rebels escaped with a 24-21 win over an unranked Washington State to improve to 6-0 heading into Week 8. The 5-1 Dawgs, meanwhile, handled Auburn, 20-10.
The game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 18, marks a big-time SEC showdown between two teams that are vying for the College Football Playoff.