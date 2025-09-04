'College GameDay' Announces NBA Star As Guest Picker for Saturday's Show at Oklahoma
College GameDay will be taking place in Norman, Okla. this week as the ESPN crew covers the ranked battle between No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 15 Michigan. On Thursday, it was revealed an NBA star and former Sooner would be the guest picker.
That's right. Trae Young is coming back to campus to make his picks as the week's guest. Young himself made the announcement on GameDay's social channels.
It's a cool moment for Young, who has always been open in his support for Oklahoma even after he entered the NBA draft as a freshman and wound up in Atlanta with the Hawks. His loyalty runs so deep he agreed to become the basketball team's assistant general manager back in March. He also remotely served as guest picker when GameDay visited Norman during the 2020 season.
Young starred for the Sooners back in 2017–18. He averaged 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game en route to a consensus first-team All-American selection. As one of the best professional athletes to hail from Oklahoma, Young is always welcome in Norman and should be greeted warmly on Saturday by a hyped-up crowd of college students.
Young and the GameDay crew will make their picks starting at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.