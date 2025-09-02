SI

Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama, Texas Fall as New No. 1 Takes Over College Football

A look at college football's latest rankings.

Mike Kadlick

The Crimson Tide were among the big losers during the first week of college football.
The Crimson Tide were among the big losers during the first week of college football.

Following an incredible start to the 2025 college football season that saw the return—and subsequent beat down—of Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels, upsets to a long-time powerhouse that were a long time in the making, and a rivalry renewed, the AP has released its latest rankings poll as we head into Week 2.

Some notable risers are the Ohio State Buckeyes, who took down the former top-ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon, and the LSU Tigers, who came out victorious against the Clemson Tigers behind a solid performance from Heisman Trophy contender Garrett Nussmeier.

The fallers, meanwhile, include the aforementioned Longhorns, as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide, who were beaten by Tommy Castellanos and the Florida State Seminoles in the weekend's most unexpected upset.

Here's a full look at the latest AP Top 25 Poll:

Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

Rank

Team

1.

Ohio State Buckeyes

2.

Penn State Nittany Lions

3.

LSU Tigers

4.

Georgia Bulldogs

5.

Miami Hurricanes

6.

Oregon Ducks

7.

Texas Longhorns

8.

Clemson Tigers

9.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

10.

South Carolina Gamecocks

11.

Illinois Fighting Illini

12.

Arizona State Sun Devils

13.

Florida Gators

14.

Florida State Seminoles

15.

Michigan Wolverines

16.

Iowa State Hawkeyes

17.

SMU Mustangs

18.

Oklahoma Sooners

19.

Texas A&M Aggies

20.

Ole Miss Rebels

21.

Alabama Crimson Tide

22.

Tennessee Volunteers

23.

Indiana Hoosiers

24.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

25.

Utah Utes

