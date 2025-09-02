Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama, Texas Fall as New No. 1 Takes Over College Football
Following an incredible start to the 2025 college football season that saw the return—and subsequent beat down—of Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels, upsets to a long-time powerhouse that were a long time in the making, and a rivalry renewed, the AP has released its latest rankings poll as we head into Week 2.
Some notable risers are the Ohio State Buckeyes, who took down the former top-ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon, and the LSU Tigers, who came out victorious against the Clemson Tigers behind a solid performance from Heisman Trophy contender Garrett Nussmeier.
The fallers, meanwhile, include the aforementioned Longhorns, as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide, who were beaten by Tommy Castellanos and the Florida State Seminoles in the weekend's most unexpected upset.
Here's a full look at the latest AP Top 25 Poll:
Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll
Rank
Team
1.
Ohio State Buckeyes
2.
Penn State Nittany Lions
3.
LSU Tigers
4.
Georgia Bulldogs
5.
Miami Hurricanes
6.
Oregon Ducks
7.
Texas Longhorns
8.
Clemson Tigers
9.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10.
South Carolina Gamecocks
11.
Illinois Fighting Illini
12.
Arizona State Sun Devils
13.
Florida Gators
14.
Florida State Seminoles
15.
Michigan Wolverines
16.
Iowa State Hawkeyes
17.
SMU Mustangs
18.
Oklahoma Sooners
19.
Texas A&M Aggies
20.
Ole Miss Rebels
21.
Alabama Crimson Tide
22.
Tennessee Volunteers
23.
Indiana Hoosiers
24.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
25.
Utah Utes