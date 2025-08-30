’College GameDay’ Crew Turns Tables on Lee Corso With Some Headgear of Their Own
ESPN’s College GameDay spent Saturday not only previewing the college football action to come, but honoring the legacy of broadcaster Lee Corso, who was making his final appearance on the show.
Corso has been with GameDay since its inception, and largely made the show the sensation that it is today. His headgear picks, in which he dons the mascot head of the team he's picking to win the game of the week just before the show closed, are an iconic part of every Saturday morning.
But this Saturday, GameDay flipped the script a bit, with Corso’s fellow panelists donning mascot heads of his own likeness and recreating his small, dry wave to the crowd.
They weren’t the only crew to use headgear to honor Corso.
Elsewhere outside Ohio Stadium, Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff also paid tribute to Corso’s retirement, with panelists donning headgear of their alma maters.
Corso has one more headgear pick of his own to make, with No. 1 Texas facing off against No. 3 Ohio State later today. We’ll all be watching.