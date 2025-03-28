SI

Colorado Signs Deion Sanders to Massive Contract Extension

It's a new five-year deal for Sanders in Boulder.

Mike McDaniel

Deion Sanders has landed a new five-year deal at Colorado.
Deion Sanders has landed a new five-year deal at Colorado. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes have signed head coach Deion Sanders to a new five-year, $54 million contract extension that makes Sanders the highest-paid coach in the Big 12 and one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. He will now make $10 million annually.

Sanders's contract now runs through the 2029 season.

Sanders has gone 13-12 in two seasons in Boulder after taking over a one-year program in 2023. The Buffaloes went 4-8 in his first season, then jumped to 9-4 in 2024 with a loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl.

The Buffaloes narrowly missed out on the Big 12 title game last season, which would have put the program one win away from the College Football Playoff.

The Dallas Cowboys spoke briefly with Sanders about their head coaching opening before hiring Brian Schottenheimer.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football