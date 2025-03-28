Colorado Signs Deion Sanders to Massive Contract Extension
The Colorado Buffaloes have signed head coach Deion Sanders to a new five-year, $54 million contract extension that makes Sanders the highest-paid coach in the Big 12 and one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. He will now make $10 million annually.
Sanders's contract now runs through the 2029 season.
Sanders has gone 13-12 in two seasons in Boulder after taking over a one-year program in 2023. The Buffaloes went 4-8 in his first season, then jumped to 9-4 in 2024 with a loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl.
The Buffaloes narrowly missed out on the Big 12 title game last season, which would have put the program one win away from the College Football Playoff.
The Dallas Cowboys spoke briefly with Sanders about their head coaching opening before hiring Brian Schottenheimer.