Dan Lanning Perfectly Trolled Penn State on His Instagram Story After Big Win
Oregon coach Dan Lanning sounds like he wants to play in as hostile an environment as Penn State every week.
Heading into the game, Lanning hoped his squad would feed off the increased energy from the crowd dressed in white at Beaver Stadium, and they did just that. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore consistently found a way and remained cool under pressure as he helped lead the Ducks to a 30-24 win in a double-overtime thriller.
Moore tossed a touchdown to start the second overtime, but threw a pick on the two-point attempt which slightly opened the door for Penn State. That was all good, though, because Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman got a game-winning interception on the next play. It was an emotional win for Lanning and his squad. The Ducks' coach seemed to relish playing in front of the Penn State crowd and he found a way to perfectly troll the fan base after the signature win.
During white-out games at Penn State, Sheck Wes's "Mo Bamba" is famously used on defensive snaps, which has gotten in the opposing offense's heads before. After Saturday's game, Lanning posted a picture of Thieneman's interception to his Instagram story set to "Mo Bamba."
"My new favorite song," the Oregon coach wrote.
Add it to the playlist.
Now 5-0, Oregon heads home to play Fernando Mendoza and undefeated Indiana next week.