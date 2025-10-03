New Video Shows Dan Lanning Trolling Penn State Fans' Chant Before Oregon's Win
In one of the biggest matchups of the season thus far, Dan Lanning's Ducks traveled into the hostile territory of Beaver Stadium, complete with its 106,572 strong Nittany Lions during a White Out, and bested Penn State 30-24 in overtime this past Saturday. And Lanning, maniacally competitive and objectively excellent at getting his team into the right frame of mind for game day, was certainly feeling pretty confident heading into this contest.
If there was any doubt, one wouldn't need to look further than a comment Lanning made as his team was preparing to run out of the tunnel while the "We Are Penn State" chants rained down on the Ducks.
The comment was caught in an episode of Oregon football's pseudo-documentary Ducks vs. Them.
"'We Are about to get our ass kicked,’ is what they’re about to say," Lanning said.
That's not exactly how things played out, though Oregon did eventually jump out to a 17–3 lead in the fourth quarter after the two sides played to a defensive stalemate for much of the first and second half. But Lanning still had a little fun at the expense of Penn State fans after his team prevailed in overtime, joking that he had added the song "Mo Bamba," made infamous by Nittany Lions fans, to his playlist.
If Lanning hadn't already reached heel status in University Park, Pa., he certainly has now.
