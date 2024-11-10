SI

Deion Sanders Addresses Texas Tech Fans Throwing Tortillas, Other 'Crazy' Things

The coaches of both Colorado and Texas Tech agreed objects hurled onto the field went too far.

Josh Wilson

The Buffaloes are 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12.
The Colorado Buffaloes went on the road to face Texas Tech on Saturday and left with a 41-27 win. Red Raiders fans are known for creating hostile, intimidating environments for road opponents, and they ratcheted up the intensity for the ever-popular Colorado Buffaloes led by Deion Sanders that sits behind only BYU in the conference.

During the game, objects were hurled onto the field, starting with tortillas. Those are traditional, as Red Raiders fans have been throwing soft tortillas for decades. Later, though, objects escalated to water bottles, which prompted Sanders to complain to officials, and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire to get on a microphone and plead with home fans to stop throwing things on the field.

"[Tortillas are] soft, not hard. But when they start throwing water bottles and those other objects, that's when you've got to alarm the officials and say, 'OK, now, tortillas are one thing, but water bottles [are] another thing that get a little crazy. But I'm thankful, I think Joey grabbed the microphone."

Sanders went on to say McGuire apologized to Sanders and the Buffaloes, but he admitted the object-throwing epidemic isn't isolated to just Texas Tech.

"He said, 'I apologize,' and I said, 'No, I had to do it last week.' So I had to grab the microphone and talk to our students as well about throwing things. So he handled it professionally and that's indicative to who he is."

The Buffaloes made the most of it, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders signing a tortilla hurled his way.

Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand's flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site's editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor's degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master's in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

