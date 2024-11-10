Deion Sanders Addresses Texas Tech Fans Throwing Tortillas, Other 'Crazy' Things
The Colorado Buffaloes went on the road to face Texas Tech on Saturday and left with a 41-27 win. Red Raiders fans are known for creating hostile, intimidating environments for road opponents, and they ratcheted up the intensity for the ever-popular Colorado Buffaloes led by Deion Sanders that sits behind only BYU in the conference.
During the game, objects were hurled onto the field, starting with tortillas. Those are traditional, as Red Raiders fans have been throwing soft tortillas for decades. Later, though, objects escalated to water bottles, which prompted Sanders to complain to officials, and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire to get on a microphone and plead with home fans to stop throwing things on the field.
"[Tortillas are] soft, not hard. But when they start throwing water bottles and those other objects, that's when you've got to alarm the officials and say, 'OK, now, tortillas are one thing, but water bottles [are] another thing that get a little crazy. But I'm thankful, I think Joey grabbed the microphone."
Sanders went on to say McGuire apologized to Sanders and the Buffaloes, but he admitted the object-throwing epidemic isn't isolated to just Texas Tech.
"He said, 'I apologize,' and I said, 'No, I had to do it last week.' So I had to grab the microphone and talk to our students as well about throwing things. So he handled it professionally and that's indicative to who he is."
The Buffaloes made the most of it, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders signing a tortilla hurled his way.