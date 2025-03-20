Deion Sanders Made Bold Statement About Colorado Without Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
The Colorado Buffaloes will be without Deion Sanders's two sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, along with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter next season as the trio departed for the NFL draft, but Deion believes his Buffaloes team will be even better without them in 2025.
Though Shedeur won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and solidified himself as a top quarterback prospect in the draft while Hunter won the Heisman and countless other awards as a two-way star, the Buffaloes coach believes Colorado will be even better without them thanks to the team they have built.
“I’m like a DJ, The record keep playing, baby," Deion said on NFL Network. "Just because we change the song, we've gotta keep playing. ... We've got some young men, they might not be Shedeur, Shilo, or Travis, or any of the guys that played phenomenal for us, especially those receivers, but I don't think, I know, we're gonna have a better team.
"We won't have two players like that this year, but we will have a better team," Deion continued. "We have some corners that can lock down. They should be ranked high in the draft going into next season. The linebackers I think are more agile, we have more depth in the front, offensive and defensive line. Marshall Faulk is coaching the backs, so you're gonna see an influx of talent there as well."
The Buffaloes went 9-4 during the 2024 season and Sheduer and Hunter led the team to a top-10 passing offense in the FBS. The Buffaloes have revamped the team through the coaching staff—including the hiring of Faulk—the transfer portal, and freshmen class, which includes five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, but it is naturally hard to see the team get better while losing their two best players and multiple other strong contributors.