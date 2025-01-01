SI

Deion Sanders Sends Classy Message to Ashton Jeanty after Boise State's Loss to PSU

Coach Prime is nothing but proud.

Brigid Kennedy

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty on Dec 31, 2024.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty on Dec 31, 2024. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Deion Sanders had a classy message for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty after Penn State eliminated the Broncos from the College Football Playoffs on Dec. 31.

"Proud of you young man," Coach Prime wrote on X. "Your future is as bright as it gets. Keep God 1st which I know u will. Dismiss the fools that are negative on every day that ends with a 'Y.' You are HIM my man. Got [sic] has u covered."

Sanders accompanied his message with a graphic featuring a black-and-white photo of Jeanty and a quote the RB gave after Boise State won the Mountain West championship earlier in December.

Around that same time, the junior revealed that he intends to forgo his final year of NCAA eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL draft. That in mind, it's likely Tuesday's loss marked his final game as a Bronco.

And though Jeanty isn't headed to the CFP semifinals, he still had an astounding season. The running back rushed for 2,601 yards this year, the second-most of all time for the NCAA and a Mountain West record, while coming in second for the Heisman Trophy and clinching the Doak Walker Award for most outstanding running back. He'll surely feel right at home in the NFL.

