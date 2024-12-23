Deion Sanders Had Fired-Up Message for Michael Vick Becoming Norfolk State Head Coach
Michael Vick surprised the college football world last week when it was reported that he would be the next head football coach at Norfolk State. On Sunday he teared up while his colleagues on the FOX NFL pregame show congratulated him on his new gig. And on Monday, the school made it official with an introductory press conference.
Vick said he spoke with Deion Sanders while going through the hiring process and that the Colorado Buffaloes coach was very helpful.
Sanders is thrilled for Vick and on Monday posted an fired-up message on social media for the former NFL QB:
"Let’s go baby!," Sanders tweeted. "We’ve got to support, encourage, assist & show consistent Love to Coach Vick! He’s forever changed to QB position in & he will have tremendous impact on Coaching & Leading men to their true destinations. Love ya my brother."
Sanders and Vick are two of the most electrfying players in NFL history and both had legendary college careers. It seems only fitting that they are now both head coaches and can help the next generation of players be the best that they can be.