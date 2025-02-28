Deion Sanders Shared Fired-Up Reaction After Shedeur Sanders’s Combine Presser
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders wrapped up his first day with the press at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Friday, sounding every bit like a player ready to come off the board early in April’s draft.
Sanders along with top quarterback prospect Cam Ward reportedly aren’t planning to participate in Saturday’s on-field quarterback workouts. Anybody questioning the Buffaloes signal-caller’s commitment, however, needs only to listen to a snippet of his interview answers from his combine pressers.
Sanders sent a defiant message to teams mulling over whether to draft him in which he boldly stated he was the kind of player who would change a franchise and culture. He explained how he knew a thing or two about adversity given his past stints at Jackson State and Colorado and was capable of handling any criticism thrown his way at the next level.
“You think I’m worried about what critics say, or what people got to say? You know who my dad is? They hated on him too,” Sanders said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “So it’s almost normal. Without people hating him, it’s not normal for us. So, we like adversity. We like everything that comes with the name.”
Deion Sanders, ever the proud dad, shared a post on his Instagram Stories backing his son:
“He Said What He Said,” Deion wrote.
Sanders’s unapologetic confidence at the combine was to be expected, given how the 23-year-old has carried himself through his college football career.
The Sanders father-son duo is finally set to part ways this year following two up-and-down seasons at Colorado, in which the Buffaloes went 13-12 and lost in their sole postseason appearance in the Alamo Bowl last December.