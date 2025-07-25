SI

Colorado Coach Deion Sanders Makes Four-Word Announcement About Health Situation

The Buffaloes coach has been battling an undisclosed health issue this summer.

Liam McKeone

Deion Sanders has been battling a health issue this offseason.
Deion Sanders has been battling a health issue this offseason. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has been dealing with a health issue throughout the summer. The NFL Hall of Famer has made a few public comments on the matter but never got into specifics, only acknowledging that he was going through something but was well and in good spirits otherwise.

On Friday, with his team set to kick off training camp in a few days, Sanders gave a brief four-word announcement on his health situation via his X account.

"Back and Feeling Great!" Sanders tweeted early on Friday morning.

A positive update.

There will be many eyes on Sanders's Buffaloes during the 2025 college football season as fans and analysts alike wonder how he'll coach without his son, Shedeur Sanders, under center. Fortunately it seems Sanders is in good health as he embarks on the new year.

The Buffaloes will begin training camp on July 28 and kick off their season with a matchup against Georgia Tech on August 29.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/College Football