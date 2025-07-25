Colorado Coach Deion Sanders Makes Four-Word Announcement About Health Situation
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has been dealing with a health issue throughout the summer. The NFL Hall of Famer has made a few public comments on the matter but never got into specifics, only acknowledging that he was going through something but was well and in good spirits otherwise.
On Friday, with his team set to kick off training camp in a few days, Sanders gave a brief four-word announcement on his health situation via his X account.
"Back and Feeling Great!" Sanders tweeted early on Friday morning.
A positive update.
There will be many eyes on Sanders's Buffaloes during the 2025 college football season as fans and analysts alike wonder how he'll coach without his son, Shedeur Sanders, under center. Fortunately it seems Sanders is in good health as he embarks on the new year.
The Buffaloes will begin training camp on July 28 and kick off their season with a matchup against Georgia Tech on August 29.