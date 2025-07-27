Deion Sanders and His Medical Team Set to Address His Health Issue
Deion Sanders is set to discuss the unspecified medical issue he has been dealing with for months.
Colorado's head football coach has set a press conference for Monday at which he'll be joined by his medical team. Sanders will be joined by personnel from CU Anschutz and UC Health and "provide general and team updates."
Sanders was reported to be dealing with a health issue a few months ago and left the team in April to deal with it. He has given periodic updates but has remained vague about the nature of the issue. On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Famer took to social media and announced, "Back and Feeling Great!"
It's a safe bet we'll get some answers at the press conference on Monday.
Sanders signed five-year, $54 million contract extension with Colorado in late March and appears set to remain in Boulder for the near future. That came despite rumors connecting him to the Dallas Cowboys job.
The Buffaloes are 13-12 in two seasons under Sanders. Colorado went 4-8 in his first season, then in 2024 things turned around with a 9-4 record and a loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl.
Hopefully his health issues are behind him.