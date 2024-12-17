Deion Sanders Makes Definitive Statement About His Future With Colorado
Amid Colorado's 9-3 regular season that saw the program in contention for the Big 12 title well into the month of November, head coach Deion Sanders has proven that he can turnaround a program at the Power Five level that was scraping the bottom of the barrel in college football.
There's not much that Sanders has left to prove, of course, short of winning a Big 12 and national title. And while those are certainly aspirational goals, many fans and analysts alike wondered if Sanders would be interested in a potential jump to the NFL, especially with his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, set to leave school following the Alamo Bowl.
But Sanders told The Pacman Jones Show that he has no intention of leaving Colorado right now.
"I love Boulder, Colorado," Sanders said. "I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on. I want to finish here. I want to put the flag. I want my name on the mountains out there. I want to put my flag down in Colorado."
This is one of the first times that Sanders has definitively said that he's not going anywhere. However, if a professional team comes calling next season, especially one where he has an opportunity to coach Shedeur, it's hard to imagine Sanders not taking a serious look at it.
Colorado will look to finish the season on a high note in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 against BYU.