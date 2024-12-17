SI

Deion Sanders Makes Definitive Statement About His Future With Colorado

There has been plenty of speculation regarding Sanders's future, but he insists he plans to stay in Boulder.

Colorado's Deion Sanders plans to remain as the head coach at Colorado.
Amid Colorado's 9-3 regular season that saw the program in contention for the Big 12 title well into the month of November, head coach Deion Sanders has proven that he can turnaround a program at the Power Five level that was scraping the bottom of the barrel in college football.

There's not much that Sanders has left to prove, of course, short of winning a Big 12 and national title. And while those are certainly aspirational goals, many fans and analysts alike wondered if Sanders would be interested in a potential jump to the NFL, especially with his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, set to leave school following the Alamo Bowl.

But Sanders told The Pacman Jones Show that he has no intention of leaving Colorado right now.

"I love Boulder, Colorado," Sanders said. "I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on. I want to finish here. I want to put the flag. I want my name on the mountains out there. I want to put my flag down in Colorado."

This is one of the first times that Sanders has definitively said that he's not going anywhere. However, if a professional team comes calling next season, especially one where he has an opportunity to coach Shedeur, it's hard to imagine Sanders not taking a serious look at it.

Colorado will look to finish the season on a high note in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 against BYU.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

