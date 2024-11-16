Deion Sanders Had Powerful Message About Travis Hunter for Heisman Trophy Voters
Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter made yet another convincing case for the Heisman Trophy award during the program's 49–24 win over the Utah Utes, recording five receptions—including a jaw-dropping fourth down catch—for 55 yards, a rushing touchdown and an interception.
But in a tight race that includes Hunter, Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, there may be some voters who are still undecided about Hunter.
After the game, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was asked what his message would be to voters who are undecided on Hunter as a candidate for the prestigious award. Sanders responded with a powerful message.
"I ain't gonna sit up here and give no message to Heisman voters who is undecided," Sanders said. "If they can't see, they can't see. It is what it is. I mean, Travis is who he is. It's supposed to go to the best college football player. I think that's been a wrap since, what? Week 2?
"So, we ain't petitioning for nobody. We ain't doing that. We got a wonderful display of cameras here, and I think we on national television every week. If they can't see it, something is a problem. Don't allow their hatred for me to interfere with our kids' success. They got to stop that. Y'all got to stop.
"Some of y'all like that. Y'all got to stop that, man. Get the kids what they deserve, man."
Hunter, a junior, could become the first two-way player to win the Heisman Trophy since former Michigan star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson in 1997. But awards aside, and most importantly, Sanders is proud of the person that Hunter is.
"Travis is the epitome of a football player," Sanders told Fox Sports' Jenny Taft after the game. "He's a straight-A student. ... He ain't smoking, he ain't getting high, he ain't doing nothing stupid like that or getting drunk. He's a great human being."